Kevin Durant becomes second-youngest player to score 20,000 career points

Kevin Durant has had the ability to score since the day he entered the NBA. His length, height and willingness to shoot from anywhere on the floor have made him arguably the NBA's most dangerous scorer for the majority of his career. Put a big on him and he'll drive by them with speed. Put a traditional wing against him and he'll just shoot over them with insane height.

So, when Durant reached 20,000 career points at 29 years, 104 days old on Wednesday, it wasn't a shock. More of an expectation. This was Durant reaching a milestone that he was destined for. He of course reached it with one of his oh-so-deadly dribble moves.

His 25th point of the night gave him 20,000 points for his career. Congrats Kevin Durant! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/KOSIrL5jkQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2018

Durant is ready to rise up the NBA's all-time scoring list. He is No. 48 and one big game from passing Antawn Jamison (20,042) and Tom Chambers (20,049). Allen Iverson is 25th with 24,368 points. If Durant keeps scoring at this pace he could be creeping up on the Answer by about 2020.

However, if Durant isn't the youngest to ever reach this milestone, then who was the youngest? None other than LeBron James, at 28 years and 17 days.