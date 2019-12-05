Knicks power forward Marcus Morris injured by his one-year-old son
Morris injured his neck after being jumped on by his own traitorous toddler
Everyone knows that parenting can be a pain in the butt, but it can also be a pain in the neck if you're unlucky enough. Unfortunately for New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris, he didn't have much luck last week.
Morris has missed the last few games with the Knicks due to a neck injury, though it wasn't known until this week how he suffered the Injury. Ahead of his return to action on Thursday, Morris revealed the cause of the neck issue: His one-year-old son.
According to Morris, he first suffered the injury last week when his young son jumped on him in bed to wake him up. The 30-year-old Morris said he knew something had been tweaked that morning but he attempted to play through the pain. Ultimately, the ailment got worse after a physical game against the Philadelphia 76ers and Morris was forced to shut it down.
Now that he's feeling good enough to play, Morris is able to joke about the weirdness of his injury.
"He's very big for a 1-year-old. He's huge man," Morris said, via Newsday. "Every morning he comes in the room and jumps on me and that stuff. I just got a bad batch of it that morning."
We've seen plenty of weird sports injuries over the years and this one probably isn't even close to being near the top -- in fact, it's probably something most fathers of young children can relate to. But still, there's something very funny about a guy as big and imposing as Morris (6-foot-9, 235 pounds) being beaten up by a one-year-old child.
There's also something funny about the fact that the power forward wears "Morris Sr." on the back of his jersey in a display of proud fatherhood while his children are body slamming him in his sleep as they attempt to sabotage his career.
I suppose we can officially consider this Morris' true introduction to life with the Knicks.
