Since their win on Nov. 9 against Cleveland, the Sacramento Kings (14-10) have been one of the NBA's hottest teams. They've gone 11-4 starting with that victory over the Cavaliers. The Kings look to pick up a win in the third of a six-game road trip on Sunday against the New York Knicks (13-13). New York is on a three-game winning streak and has won each of those by double-digits.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is set for 6 p.m. ET, where the Knicks are 6-7 this season. New York is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Kings:

Knicks vs. Kings spread: Knicks -2

Knicks vs. Kings over/under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Kings money line: New York -135, Sacramento +115

Knicks vs. Kings picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks won every quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, which resulted in a 121-102 victory. Power forward Julius Randle had his second consecutive 30-point performance and finished with 33 points in addition to seven rebounds. RJ Barrett was the next-best scorer for New York, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Center Mitchell Robinson cleared the boards with 13 rebounds in the win.

The Knicks haven't been a great 3-point shooting team this season, knocking down just 32.2% of their attempts in 2022. Things could pick up a little bit on Sunday, as the Kings have allowed opponents to hit 37.5% of their shots from deep over the last three contests. Obi Toppin has played just 17 minutes per game, but he has been the team's most consistent shooter from beyond the arc at 35.1%.

What you need to know about the Kings

Things were all tied up 49-49 at the half against the Cavaliers this past Friday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 106-95 win. Center Domantas Sabonis had another big night with a double-double on 18 points and 18 rebounds to go with six assists. Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 20 points and hit 55.6% of his shots.

The Kings could potentially be without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) and Keegan Murray (thumb). Fox is the team's leading scorer with 22.8 points per game, but missed the team's last game against Cleveland. Murray has picked things up over his last six games, and the rookie has averaged 15.3 points with 4.2 rebounds per start during that stretch.

How to make Kings vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Knicks vs. Kings? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out!