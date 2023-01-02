Cross-conference foes meet on Monday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks host the Phoenix Suns in a battle between teams with ugly 1-5 marks in the last six games. Phoenix is 20-17 overall and 6-12 on the road, with New York entering at 19-18 overall and 8-10 at home. RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (fibula) are out for the Knicks. Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Johnson (knee) are out for the Suns.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in New York. New York is a 1-point home favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Suns vs. Knicks odds.

Suns vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1

Suns vs. Knicks over/under: 224 points

Suns vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -115, Suns -105

PHX: The Suns are 8-10 against the spread on the road

NYK: The Knicks are 6-10-2 against the spread at home

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix's offense is tremendously potent. The Suns are in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.0 points per 100 possessions. Phoenix is elite on the offensive glass, securing 32.1% of missed shots, and the Suns average 15.2 second-chance points per game.

Phoenix also shares the ball well, averaging 26.9 assists per game to rank in the top five of the NBA, and the Suns commit fewer than 14 turnovers per game. The Suns put pressure on the opposition from long distance, ranking in the top six of the NBA in 3-pointers (13.3 per game) and 3-point accuracy (38.6%). With Phoenix also posting above-average overall defensive metrics, the Suns project well in an overall sense.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are led by a red-hot player in Julius Randle, who is averaging 29.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game over the last 13 contests. Randle has a sparkling 61.7% true shooting mark over that sample, and he is averaging 24.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the full season. The Knicks are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive and defensive efficiency, with New York leading the league in second-chance points (17.6 per game) on offense.

The Knicks are in the top six of the league in offensive rebound rate, free throw creation, and turnover avoidance, with Phoenix ranking second-worst in the league in free throw prevention on defense. On the defensive side, the Knicks rank in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and points allowed in the paint.

