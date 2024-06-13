JJ Redick will interview with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and team president Rob Pelinka in an "all-day session" in Los Angeles this weekend, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is not the player-turned-podcaster/broadcaster's first contact with the Lakers about their vacant head-coaching position. Redick and Pelinka talked for more than 90 minutes about the job at the draft combine in Chicago in May and talked again on the phone recently, per ESPN.

According to ESPN, a "strong performance" from Redick would "move him to the forefront of the franchise's search." He is not, however, the only candidate. On May 29, ESPN reported that New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego was formally interviewing for the job in Los Angeles that day. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer have referred to Borrego as one of the Lakers' leading candidates this week.

Borrego met with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports, and is gaining traction for that gig, per ESPN.

Last week, Los Angeles made a run at hiring Dan Hurley away from the UConn Huskies, but on Monday he rejected their six-year, $70 million offer. Redick "understands and accepts" that the Hurley pursuit "stalled" the process for him, per ESPN.

Redick, 39, retired as a player after the 2020-21 season. This March, he launched a podcast called "Mind the Game" with Lakers star LeBron James. He is calling the NBA Finals, which could be over as soon as Friday, for ESPN/ABC.

Los Angeles reportedly wants to hire a new coach before the NBA Draft. The first round of the draft will take place on June 26.