Lakers vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 5 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Lakers vs. Bulls on Tuesday 10,000 times.
Riding a five-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at the United Center. Both teams should be near full strength, with Kyle Kuzma (ankle) listed as probable for the Lakers, and Wendell Carter (thumb) and Otto Porter (ankle) holding a probable distinction for Chicago. The Lakers have covered five straight games, and tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a seven-point road favorite, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215 in the latest Lakers vs. Bulls odds. Before you make any Bulls vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.
Now, it has locked in on Lakers vs. Bulls. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model understands that the Bulls are struggling with a 2-5 record this season, but Chicago has reason to believe the season will improve. The Bulls have been largely unable to convert on open shooting opportunities, ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage.
While Chicago's plan for success is not predicated on elite shooting, the team deploys lineups with reasonable floor spacing, so positive regression should be coming. Though the Lakers currently lead the NBA in defensive rating, Chicago should be able to score with reasonable efficiency if its perimeter shooting sees an uptick.
But just because Chicago is due for positive regression doesn't mean it will cover the Lakers vs. Bulls spread on Tuesday.
The model also knows that the Lakers have been dynamic in the early going, losing only the season-opener to the Clippers before reeling off five straight victories. Offensively, the Lakers have a clear advantage against a Bulls defense that currently ranks in the bottom half of the NBA.
Los Angeles hasn't hit its full stride on offense just yet, landing at No. 17 in the league in offensive rating, but LeBron James is an x-factor under any circumstances. The future Hall of Fame forward is averaging 25.5 points, 11.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds to this point in the campaign and, when flanked by an elite finisher in Anthony Davis, the Lakers should be able to take advantage of weak spots in Chicago's defensive front.
So who wins Bulls vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
