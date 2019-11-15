Lakers vs. Kings odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from advanced computer

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Staples Center. The L.A. Lakers are 9-2 overall and 5-1 at home, while Sacramento is 4-6 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Lakers have won nine of their last 10 games. The Kings have won four of their past five. Los Angeles is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Everything went the L.A. Lakers' way against Golden State on Wednesday as they made off with a 120-94 victory. LeBron James scored 23 points, dished out 12 assists and had six rebounds. JaVale McGee also posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 rebounds along with three blocks.

Anthony Davis sat out on Wednesday, as he has been dealing with issues with his shoulder and ribs. He is expected to return to action Friday. He leads the Lakers with 26.3 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid win over Portland on Tuesday, 107-99. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and handed out 10 assists. Buddy Hield added 20 points, and Nemanja Bjelica finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Kings are moving on without De'Aaron Fox, who suffered a severe left ankle sprain in practice earlier this week. Fox was averaging 18.2 points, seven assists and four rebounds, He will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. Sacramento head coach Luke Walton will face his former team for the first time after he and the Lakers parted ways after last season.

The L.A. Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, at 47.8 on the season. Less enviably, Sacramento has allowed their opponents to shoot 49 percent from the floor on average, which is the third highest mark allowed in the league.

