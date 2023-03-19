The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 34-37 overall and 18-17 at home, while Orlando is 29-42 overall and 13-23 on the road. Los Angeles has won five in a row over Orlando and is 3-1-1 against the spread during that span.

However, the Lakers are 1-3 against the spread in their last four games, while the Magic are 3-1 against the number during their last four. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 64-33 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Magic:

Lakers vs. Magic spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers vs. Magic over/under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Magic money line: Los Angeles -250, Orlando +205

Lakers vs. Magic picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles was just a bucket shy of a victory on Friday and fell 111-110 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists but shot just 5-for-17 from the floor in the loss.

With LeBron James still out because of a foot injury, Davis and Russell are carrying the load at both ends for a Lakers squad that is trying to fight and claw its way into the NBA play-in tournament. Los Angeles is currently the 11th seed in the West, but is only a half-game behind the Jazz and Thunder to earn a play-in spot.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, the Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 win. Point guard Markelle Fultz and center Wendell Carter Jr. were among the main playmakers for Orlando as the former had 28 points in addition to six boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards.

Orlando is currently 13th in the East and has 4.5 games to make up on the Bulls to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. However, with a talented young roster, the Magic have to be excited about where the franchise is heading long-term. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season and is the frontrunner to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

How to make Magic vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.