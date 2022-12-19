A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 18-12 overall and 13-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 13-16 overall and 5-9 on the road. Devin Booker (groin) is out for Phoenix, while Deandre Ayton (ankle) is listed as questionable. Anthony Davis (foot) and LeBron James (ankle) have been ruled out for Los Angeles, with Patrick Beverley (calf) listed as questionable.

Phoenix is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Suns -10.5

Suns vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Phoenix -48-, Los Angeles +360

What you need to know about the Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but the Suns proved too difficult a challenge on Sunday. Phoenix got past New Orleans for a 118-114 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-46 deficit.

Shooting guard Devin Booker took over for Phoenix, finishing with 58 points (a whopping 49% of their total) and five assists in addition to six rebounds. Booker, however, won't be in the lineup Monday due to groin soreness. The Suns are 16-14 ATS overall and 10-6 ATS at home this season.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Speaking of close games: on Sunday the Lakers sidestepped the Washington Wizards for a 119-117 win on Sunday. Small forward LeBron James continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 33 points and nine assists along with seven boards. Like Booker, James will be held out of this one.

Los Angeles has struggled against the spread, going 12-16-1 ATS on the season. The Lakers are 5-9 ATS on the road.

