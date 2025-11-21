The 2025-26 NBA season has already reached the point where trade rumors are starting to leak, and I haven't even gotten to enjoy my slice of Thanksgiving pie yet. The latest comes out of Charlotte, where LaMelo Ball is reportedly open to being traded from the Hornets. The All-Star guard shared his thoughts with a brief, yet effective post on social media with a clown emoji, suggesting that these reports are fictional. On the Hornets' side, Jake Fischer reported that the Hornets are not actively looking to move Ball any time soon.

Charlotte reportedly wants to wait for this core of players to get healthy before making any moves, as they have yet to truly see what Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges etc. can accomplish. That's a fair line of thinking, but it's also been the same song and dance for the last two seasons and they're no closer to a definitive answer to that question. Injuries to Ball and Miller and a suspension to Bridges have limited the Hornets' ability to figure out if this is the core they want to continue building around. In the past two seasons, that's been a fine path to walk given there's really been no other avenue for them to consider. Then they selected Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 Draft and suddenly the Hornets may have another path to consider, one that includes trading Ball.

Through the first month of the season, Knueppel is leading all rookies in points, is fifth in rebounds and is on pace to completely shatter the rookie 3-point record. Already the Duke product is proving to be much more than just the best sharp shooter in this draft class. While Ball was sidelined with yet another ankle injury, Knueppel was tasked with more on-ball responsibility. He's initiating Charlotte's offense and flashing skills as a scorer off the dribble. Opponents are trying to take away his 3-point shot, but are underestimating his ability to get to the rim, where his 62% finishing rate has him ranked higher than the likes of All-Stars Cade Cunningham and Ja Morant.

His ability to play with or without the ball will make him a dangerous scoring threat over the course of his career, as he uses off-ball screens to create the amount of space we're only accustomed to seeing with elite shotmakers.

Knueppel is proving to be more than a solid role player, which is something he might only become if the Hornets enter a full rebuild. At the same time, it might be too soon in the season for the Hornets to abandon their current path because of one month of quality production from a rookie. With Knueppel making an immediate impact, it'll only make the Hornets better when they're fully healthy, right? But that's the caveat that's been looming over this team for three seasons now.

The Hornets haven't been healthy since Ball's second season. When Ball's healthy, he's one of the most electric scorers in the league. He's a fan favorite, especially amongst the younger generation with his shifty handle and ability to make shots that most players would only dare to take in warm-ups. He plays with such a relaxed, effortless energy that can be mistaken for not caring, but this is a guy who can light you up for 25+ points every night and will dabble with a triple-double frequently. He's an offensive engine, but it hasn't amounted to much team success in Charlotte.

In Ball's six years with the team, Charlotte hasn't made the playoffs once. They've finished with just one winning season, a 43-39 record during Ball's sophomore year during which he earned his lone All-Star appearance. That was also the healthiest Ball has ever been, as he's never come close to the 75 games he played that season since. In each of the last three seasons, Ball has failed to hit 50 games, as ankle injuries have plagued him continuously. They're already made an appearance this season, as he's missed six games due to another ankle injury.

Season Games played 2020-21 51 2021-22 75 2022-23 36 2023-24 22 2024-25 47

For as brilliant as Ball is offensively, he's only played 20 more games than Zion Williamson over their careers, and those two players are viewed in a far different light when talking about their injuries. Williamson is seen as a walking red flag with his inability to stay on the court, while Ball is considered someone with upside who can maybe break out of his bad habits if only he were in a better organization. That last part may be true of Ball; it's not as if Charlotte is held in high regard for roster or coaching decisions. You could argue that Ball has succumbed to a losing environment and a change in scenery could be just what he needs to turn things around.

If that's the case, then all the more reason to trade him if you're Charlotte. Given how frequently Ball is injured, the Hornets may not ever get to see this team healthy over a sustained period of time. If a team is willing to cough up a couple draft picks for him, then why not? Even with the injury concerns, Ball will certainly generate a favorable trade market that could net the Hornets a quality return.

Knueppel might not be "the guy," but the Hornets will be paying Ball north of $40 million in each of the next three seasons and there's no guarantee he'll stay healthy enough to make it worth it. If Charlotte can parlay this into a couple of future draft picks and manage to land a top-3 pick in what's supposed to be generational draft in 2026, it gives you a pretty nice exit ramp while Ball can go prove himself in a better situation.