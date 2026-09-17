LeBron James has signed an endorsement deal with the prediction market platform Polymarket that will pay him $15 million per year, according to Front Office Sports. That is nearly four times more than the $3.9 million James will make in NBA salary for this upcoming season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James will not be promoting basketball betting under his agreement but rather focusing on football, according to FOS, which also notes that LeBron is only a Polymarket endorser -- as opposed to fellow NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo who has an investment stake in the prediction platform Kalshi.

There is no reporting on the length of LeBron's contract with Polymarket, only that FOS calls it an "ongoing engagement" requiring multiple "deliverables" such as social media posts and other content.

That last bit of information about LeBron at least being expected to provide the services for which he is being paid is important in the aftermath of the NBA's salary cap circumvention ruling against the Clippers, who were found guilty, by way of an independent third-party investigation, of basically setting up Kawhi Leonard with no-show endorsement deals as a means of paying him more than they were legally allowed to under the collective bargaining agreement.

Nobody is suggesting that James' deal with Polymarket is akin to Leonard's "partnerships" with companies such as Aspiration and Daktroniks, for which he never provided any actual services, but you can understand how a player who is going to earn four times his NBA salary from a single endorsement with a prediction market might raise a few eyebrows given the heightened awareness around this issue.

LeBron doesn't need this Polymarket money. He's reportedly worth well over a billion dollars ($1.4 billion, per Forbes). He has earned just shy of $600 million in NBA salary alone, and in addition to all his other endorsement deals, he has a lifetime Nike contract that reportedly pays him between $30 and $40 million per year. There is no indication that the 76ers are in any way behind this deal with Polymarket, and frankly it's nearly impossible to imagine that James would risk damaging his reputation at the end of his career for a few extra million bucks.

But this is a time when endorsements, especially with sportsbooks or prediction markets, will come with extra scrutiny.

Of course, there is no rule against signing endorsement deals, and currently the NBA does not prohibit partnerships with these prediction platforms. Players cannot invest more than a 1% stake in prediction markets or gambling companies, as commissioner Adam Silver pointed out at All-Star Weekend shortly after the Antetokounmpo/Kalshi deal became public.

Antetokounmpo's deal as an equity shareholder with Kalshi was announced one day after the 2026 trade deadline had passed. Kalshi reportedly fielded close to $25 million in wagers on Giannis' next team prior to the trade deadline as speculation swirled as to whether the Bucks would move him.

That doesn't mean Giannis or anyone affiliated with him provided inside information as to whether Giannis would be traded or, if he was, to which team, but the opportunity to do so would quite obviously be there. Now LeBron is partnering with a prediction platform that reportedly fielded in excess of $40 million in wagers on his next team prior to his signing with the 76ers less than two months ago.

Again, there is zero evidence that either of these deal are anything but above board, but the optics and timing alone are enough to raise questions, if only regarding potential future improprieties involving other players and these prediction markets.

The whole thing could be a slippery slope. The NBA knew this when it opened the door on gambling partnerships, and once you do that, on many levels, there is nothing you can do about the speculation that is going to swirl when deals like this are announced. We are living in a post-Clippers/Kawhi era, and endorsement deals -- especially ones that are worth four times the amount of a player's annual NBA salary -- are going to be scrutinized, if only in the court of pubic opinion, under a finer lens than before.