Lonzo Ball announces future album release on Twitter

Lonzo Ball might be more known for the outlandish comments made by his dad and his funky jumpshot, but the Lakers point guard is finding a rather unique way to establish his own identity in the NBA. Music. Yes, Ball is going to be the latest athlete to put out a music album.

Ball announced his future album on Twitter. It's called "Born 2 Ball" and his tweet even features a tracklist. A couple of the titles on the list include "Lavar" "BBB" and "Super Saiyan." A lot of the early tracks look like references to all the storylines that have surrounded Ball the last year. It will release on Feb. 15, 2018.

Track list: Lavar

ZO2

BBB

Get Off

Super Saiyan

Grind Mode

Puttin In Work

Bring It Home

Living Lavish

Look at My Life

Money Talks

Gotta Get It

Average Joes

Check

Day 1s

What Is You Doing

Freestyle

This might initially come off as yet another member of the Ball family doing something attention-grabbing, but an athlete putting out an album is actually pretty normal. It's happened plenty of times before. Damian Lillard has put out two Rap albums. Victor Oladipo released an R&B/Soul album just last summer.

If Ball wants to join the long list of athletes that have given music a try, then more power to him. There aren't many 20-year-olds that get the opportunity to do this in their life and Ball is living his to the fullest.