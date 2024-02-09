Robin Lopez was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sacramento Kings prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. However, the veteran big man still showed up to Fiserv Forum on Thursday evening.

Lopez knew that he was traded to the Kings, but the team was expected to waive him, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As a result, Lopez sat courtside with his mother to take in the action and brought some reading material with him.

Lopez was actually reading a book and eating popcorn while his former teammates were facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lopez was sitting with his mother right beside the visiting team's bench and was caught reading "Backstory 2" by Patrick McGilligan. The book is a series of interviews with various screenwriters from the 1940s and 1950s.

It was quite a day for Lopez, who had the most of his expected brief time with the Kings. He even replied to a fan's tweet on X that said he was a Kings legend.

"I just hope it's enough to get my number in the rafters I hope I left a legacy there," Lopez wrote. Robin's brother, Brook, also weighed in on his appearance at the game saying, "He found a way to show up somehow."

Lopez had played sparingly for the Bucks throughout the 2023-24 season. The veteran center was averaging just 4.1 minutes per contest and scored a grand total of 18 points.