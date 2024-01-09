The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kia Center. Orlando is 21-15 overall and 13-4 at home, while Minnesota is 25-10 overall and 11-8 on the road. The Magic have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are favored by 5 points in the latest Magic vs. Timberwolves odds, and the over/under is 216.5 points. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Timberwolves spread: Magic +5

Magic vs. Timberwolves over/under: 216.5 points

Magic vs. Timberwolves money line: Magic: +163, Timberwolves: -197

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The point spread may have favored the Timberwolves on Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 115-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The losing side was boosted by Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves dominated the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds Minnesota has managed all season. The Timberwolves have won 14 of their last 20 games, but they're 1-6 against the spread in their last seven contests.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Magic ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 117-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.

The Magic's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Paolo Banchero, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds. The game was Banchero's third in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Houstan, who scored 25 points. The Magic are 11-2 in their last 13 games at home and they're 5-1 against the spread in their last six contests overall.

