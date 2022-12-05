The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 11-11 overall and 9-3 at home, while Phoenix is 16-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Suns have won 10 straight regular season meetings but the Mavs defeated Phoenix in seven games in last year's Western Conference Semifinals.

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Mavericks -3

Mavericks vs. Suns over/under: 221.5 points

Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Dallas -140, Phoenix +118

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Everything went the Mavericks' way against the New York Knicks this past Saturday as they made off with a 121-100 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 93-74 advantage. It can attribute much of its success to point guard Luka Doncic, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks, and shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven boards.

Doncic was the preseason MVP favorite and he hasn't disappointed this year as he leads the NBA with 33.4 points while also putting up 8.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. He's also improved his work on the defensive end, ranking third in the league with 1.9 steals per game. Overall, Dallas ranks fourth in points allowed per game. Big man Christian Wood (illness) is questionable to play.

What you need to know about the Suns

A well-balanced attack led Phoenix over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on its way to victory on Sunday. Phoenix really took it to San Antonio for a full four quarters, racking up a 133-95 victory on the road. With the Suns ahead 71-41 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Among those leading the charge for them was center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix has its own MVP candidate in Devin Booker, who is averaging a career-high of 29.1 PPG. Booker has scored over 40 points in three of his last four games and is shooting a blistering 62.8% from the field over that stretch. Chris Paul (heel) has missed 13 straight games and isn't expected to suit up while Cameron Johnson (knee) is out.

