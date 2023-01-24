The Washington Wizards will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 25-23 overall and 17-8 at home, while the Wizards are 20-26 overall and 8-16 on the road. This will be the second meeting of the season between these two teams with Washington winning the first matchup 113-105 as 6-point home underdogs on Nov. 11.

Mavericks vs. Wizards spread: Mavericks -7.5

Mavericks vs. Wizards over/under: 224.5 points

Mavericks vs. Wizards money line: Dallas -305, Washington +240

What you need to know about the Mavericks

On Sunday, the Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 112-98 margin. Despite the defeat, Dallas had strong showings from point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds, and small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and eight boards.

Doncic continues to look like a leading MVP candidate as he enters Tuesday averaging 33.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. However, secondary scoring has been an issue for the Mavericks, and things could be even worse on Tuesday. Second-leading scorer Christian Wood (18.4 points per game) is out with a thumb injury.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington took its game against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday by a conclusive 138-118 score. Washington got its victory on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Delon Wright out in front picking up 15 points and eight assists.

Kyle Kuzma also had a big night with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 30 points. However, Hachimura has since been traded to the Lakers, and Kristaps Porzingis also remains out with an ankle injury. That's likely going to mean expanded roles for Taj Gibson, Daniel Gafford and Anthony Gill.

