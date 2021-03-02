The NBA is less than a week away from playing its much-anticipated All-Star Game. However, the league is still struggling to find participants for All-Star Weekend's marquee events.



One name who originally accepted an invite for the 3-Point Contest was Damian Lillard. However, the Portland Trail Blazers star has withdrawn from Sunday's event for rest purposes, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes. This would have been Lillard's third appearance in the shooting contest; he previously took part in 2014 and 2019. He was also supposed to be involved last year but had to withdraw due to injury.

The only participant to accept an invite to the 3-Point Contest thus far is Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who's shooting a career-high 38 percent from downtown. However, Yahoo's Chris Haynes also reports that Stephen Curry is 'expected' to participate in the event. More names will surely be added to what's currently a very empty lineup for the marquee All-Star event.

Lillard is putting together another splendid season and undoubtedly earned a spot in the 2021 All-Star Game as well. He's third in the league in scoring at 29.6 points per game and has become a real gunner from 3-point land. Unfortunately, he won't be out there showcasing those skills.

Aside from the All-Star Game being set for March 7 in Atlanta, so, too, will the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest. The first two will be held before the actual game, while the Dunk Contest will take place during halftime.