NBA fines Celtics' Marcus Smart $35,000 for 'confronting and verbally abusing' game officials

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is a little lighter in the pocket. On Thursday, the NBA announced that Smart was fined $35,000 for "confronting and verbally abusing the game officials." The incident occurred following the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Boston on March 3. The league noted that Smart's fine "reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum."

Smart was conversing with the officials after the game when he sort of snapped, and began yelling and aggressively pointing at a ref. He had to be held back and ultimately escorted to the locker room by team personnel. You can see the incident below:

Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court after having a heated conversation with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Smart didn't speak with media members after the loss to the Nets, so it's not known at this point exactly what got him so upset. However, it's safe to assume he wasn't happy with the game's outcome as the Celtics blew a large lead and ultimately lost in overtime. Perhaps he was angry that a foul was called at the end of regulation while Caris LeVert was shooting a game-tying 3-pointer. LeVert sunk all three of the resulting free throws and sent the game to overtime.

Caris LeVert Gets fouled shooting the 3 pic.twitter.com/sMhJqcobTd — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) March 4, 2020

If Smart didn't have a history that included previous infractions, his fine likely would have been less. But, that's not the case. If there's any silver lining here for Smart, though, it's that at least he didn't get suspended.