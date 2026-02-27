Friday's NBA slate features five games. Among the notable NBA odds include Cavaliers vs. Pistons (-6.5), Grizzlies vs. Mavericks (-4.5) and Nuggets vs. Thunder (-8.5). The largest NBA spread of the day has Boston as a 17.5-point favorite over Brooklyn. The Nets look to snap a six-game losing streak.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600.

Top NBA picks for Friday, Feb. 27

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 208.5 points in the Nets vs. Celtics game, which covers nearly 70% of the time. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics have won nine of the last 10 meetings with the Nets with the Over covering in the last meeting. The Over has covered in seven of the last 10 Brooklyn games. There are no significant injuries for either team entering the contest.

Boston is averaging 114.4 points per game, while Brooklyn averages 107. Guard Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics, averaging 29.1 points in 52 games, all starts. In three games against the Nets this season, he is averaging 27.3 points in 36.3 minutes. In the last meeting with Brooklyn, a 130-126 overtime victory, Brown registered a triple-double with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The model is projecting three Nets players to score in double-figures, including Michael Porter Jr. with 20.4 projected points. Boston is projected to have four players score 15.1 points or more, led by Brown's 29.5 points. The teams are projected to combine for 220 points, as the Over is projected to cover in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Feb. 27

