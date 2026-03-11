There will be a limited six-game schedule highlighting Wednesday's NBA action. Among the notable NBA odds include Cavaliers (-3.5) vs. Magic, Raptors (-1.5) vs. Pelicans, Rockets vs. Nuggets (-5.5) and Timberwolves vs. Clippers (-2.5). The largest NBA spread of the day has New York as a 12.5-point favorite over Utah, as the Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (ankle).

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA picks for Wednesday, March 11

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 229.5 points in the Knicks vs. Jazz game, which hits 64.9% of the time of the time. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET. The Knicks have won five of the last seven meetings, with the Over covering in the last meeting this past December. The Over has also covered in six of the last 10 Utah games.

Utah is averaging 117.4 points per game, eighth-highest in the league, while New York is 10th in the NBA at 116.9. Utah is also giving up a league-worst 124.9 points per game. The Knicks are led by veteran guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 26.2 points in 61 starts this season. He is coming off a 28-point performance in Monday's 126-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The model is projecting six Knicks players to score 10.3 points or more, including Brunson with 28 projected points. Utah is projected to have five players score 11.8 points or more, led by Keyonte George's 20.5 points. The teams are projected to combine for 240 points, as the Over hits well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Wednesday, March 11

