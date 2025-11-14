Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the most athletic players in the NBA, and although the vast majority of his highlights come on the offensive end, the 24-year-old superstar can alter a game on the defensive side as well. Edwards has a block in two of his last three games, while also dominating offensively with 32.7 ppg during that stretch, and the Inside the Lines team and the SportsLine Projection Model has Edwards Over 0.5 blocks as one of its top Friday NBA player props. You can find even more best bets at the Inside the Lines live blog.

Targeting NBA player props will be a popular way to approach Friday's NBA betting at online sports betting sites. With NBA odds available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, the ITL team's model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, can help you find value to add to your Friday NBA picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2 to claim $100 in bonus entries with a $5 entry:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model entered Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Friday:



Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Over 0.5 blocks (+110)

Miles Bridges, Hornets, Over 10.5 rebounds + assists (+107)

Franz Wagner, Magic, Over 1.5 steals + blocks (-113)

Click here to play these NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Over 0.5 blocks (+110)

"The Kings are one of the higher shots blocked teams (5.2 per game on the road), and they are a team where 85% of FGAs are by wing players and guards, who Edwards will likely be matched up on, especially if the athletic wings (LaVine, DeRozan, Westbrook) look to challenge Edwards and make him work defensively," SportsLine senior data analyst Stephen Oh said. "This is another simple case where our projection (0.52) and his average (0.7) and his trend (26-22 Over at home) all point over and we are getting good plus-money."

Bet on Edwards with the latest BetMGM promo code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Miles Bridges, Hornets, Over 10.5 rebounds + assists (+107)

"We are projecting him for 11, he averages slightly less on the road but still Over this line (11.1 on road, 11.6 at home), and the Over 10.5 is 40-35, 53.3% since last season," Oh said. "So again, let's take the plus-money value. He had 12 in Charlotte's upset win vs. Milwaukee in their last game. LaMelo Ball is probable (good for Bridges' assist numbers), but backup forwards Josh Green and Grant Williams, along with rookie center Ryan Kalkbrenner, are all out, which should guarantee heavy minutes and rebounds from Bridges."

Bet on Bridges with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Franz Wagner, Magic, Over 1.5 steals + blocks (-113)

"He comes in on a 3-0 streak, is projected for nearly 2, he averages over this line since last season and the Over is 56.8% at home, so we're going to jump on this line," Oh said. "There is a heavy risk of a blowout with Brooklyn being pretty uncompetitive, but hopefully, after a big win at New York, the Magic take the Nets lightly to start the game, and with Paolo Banchero out, Wagner ends up playing heavy minutes. Since last season, he is 18-12 Over 1.5 when he plays 37+ minutes vs. just 18-19 when he plays 30 to 36 minutes."

Bet on Wagner with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Want more Friday NBA picks?

You've seen the model's NBA picks for some popular NBA player props for Friday. Now, see NBA projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

NBA expert Matt Severance is 13-6 (+581.5) in his last 19 NBA money-line picks. See his latest NBA predictions here.