NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Cavaliers live scores, Game 3 updates, schedule, bracket

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in must-win territory as they prepare for their Game 3 tilt against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. A win slashes their series deficit to 2-1, but a loss would dig them into a 3-0 hole -- a deficit no team in the history of the playoffs has ever successfully recovered.

Thus far LeBron James has been the superstar we've all come to expect in the East Finals, averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists through two games. But his supporting cast, outside Kevin Love, has been mostly a no-show. As the series shifts back to Cleveland, the Cavs' role players must step up to avoid a devastating deficit.

Game 3: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers



When : Saturday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where : Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN



The Celtics have been thoroughly impressive in the 2018 playoffs, especially with their two star players -- Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward -- sidelined by injuries. Boston has won the first two games against Cleveland without guard Shane Larkin, and it will need to remain that way, for at least two more games. Larkin will not only miss the next two contests, his status for the remainder of the Eastern Conference finals is reportedly in serious doubt.

