NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Cavaliers live scores, Game 3 updates, schedule, bracket
Follow along for all the news, updates and highlights from Saturday's playoff action
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in must-win territory as they prepare for their Game 3 tilt against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. A win slashes their series deficit to 2-1, but a loss would dig them into a 3-0 hole -- a deficit no team in the history of the playoffs has ever successfully recovered.
Thus far LeBron James has been the superstar we've all come to expect in the East Finals, averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists through two games. But his supporting cast, outside Kevin Love, has been mostly a no-show. As the series shifts back to Cleveland, the Cavs' role players must step up to avoid a devastating deficit.
Game 3: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- When: Saturday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
Be sure to follow along with all the latest scores, news, highlights and updates in our live blog below.
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers
The Celtics have been thoroughly impressive in the 2018 playoffs, especially with their two star players -- Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward -- sidelined by injuries. Boston has won the first two games against Cleveland without guard Shane Larkin, and it will need to remain that way, for at least two more games. Larkin will not only miss the next two contests, his status for the remainder of the Eastern Conference finals is reportedly in serious doubt.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA conference finals predictions
Our NBA experts predict the conference finals round of the playoffs
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
The Celtics are the only team around that still have significant injuries to their roster
-
Report: Towns, Wolves not in good place
Towns was the No. 1 pick in 2015 but could be a name heard on the trading block this offseason,...
-
Allen to address tripping incidents
Allen had a successful college career, but it was marred by several tripping incidents
-
Cavs vs. Celtics NBA odds, Game 3 picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the 2018 NBA playoffs and released a pick for...
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Finals will begin on the final day of May and run through as late as mid-June