NBA Power Rankings: Thunder looking dominant again, streaking Lakers up to No. 3
Meanwhile, the Hawks continue to make hay against a soft schedule
What do we make of the Lakers' run of nine wins in 10 games? Are they contenders? Is this defense something that can hold up in a playoff series, let alone three or four of them? With less than a month remaining in the regular season, we know the Thunder and Spurs are elite. We think the Nuggets and Celtics are right there with them.
Meanwhile, it feels like the Lakers are more in that Knicks/Wolves/Cavs category -- Tier 2 teams with enough of a puncher's chance to be considered a deep-run threat.
Detroit has the East's best record and has been the East's best team virtually all year, but the offense outside of Cade Cunningham doing it all is tough to get behind. The Pistons are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. Speaking of rough stretches, the Rockets look lost. We're factoring all this into this week's Power Rankings.
- Note: As a general Power Rankings rule, we're going to try to strike a balance between what we've seen in the last week, the season as a whole so far, and what can reasonably be expected to play out over the rest of the season. This week there is a greater emphasis on that last factor after the trade deadline has passed and given us a clear picture of where every roster officially stands.
- We will not go so far as to rank these teams based on championship expectations, because in that case it would take a lot more to alter, at least in tiers, the generally accepted hierarchy. Winning matters, and it will get you on the move up this board form week to week. But if you're beating bad teams, just as an example, and probably playing a little above your head, it's not necessarily going to be reflected in a completely commensurate climb up the rankings. Or vice versa.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Thunder
|OKC is finally getting healthy. Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso are all back and the defense has been strangling of late. Make it nine wins in a row and 12 of 13.
|--
|54-15
|2
Spurs
|The Spurs took Denver to the wire without Victor Wembanyama last Thursday. That's their only loss in the past two weeks. With Wemby in the lineup, they've won 18 of their past 19, and over that stretch, they have blasted opponents by 23 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.
|--
|51-18
|3
Lakers
|It wasn't that long ago that the Lakers couldn't beat a good team to save their life. Now they've won nine of their last 10, and four of those came over the Knicks, Wolves, Nuggets and Rockets. Luka Dončić has been hitting 3s at a clip north of 40% since early January. When that step-back is going for him, he is an entirely different monster, and, by extension, so are the Lakers.
|2
|43-25
|4
Celtics
|Jayson Tatum continues to fire away in an effort to get his sea legs back as quickly as possible. The efficiency isn't there yet, but he looks better than anyone could've imagined as he's impacting the game all over the floor and within the flow of the offense. A two-point loss to OKC and a loss to the Spurs after Jaylen Brown was ejected early do not affect Boston's standing much.
|1
|45-23
|5
Nuggets
|The Nuggets have won three of their last five, and the two losses came against the Thunder and Lakers by a combined five points on two daggers by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić. Denver is getting healthy and will be a threat to win the West if the defense can hold up.
|1
|42-27
|6
Knicks
|Four straight wins after getting swept in L.A., but they haven't been particularly impressive wins over three bad teams in the Jazz, Pacers (twice) and Warriors. I'd like to see Jalen Brunson's shooting efficiency trend up. Mitchell Robinson has been a monster on the offensive glass all year. OG Anunoby continues to be incredible.
|2
|45-25
|7
Pistons
|Detroit has lost five of its last nine. The four wins have come against three tanking teams in the Wizards, Nets, and Grizzlies, and a Sixers team missing its three best players. Results-wise, it's been the toughest stretch of the season, and the defense hasn't been nearly as dominant of late.
|1
|49-19
|8
Cavaliers
|The Cavs have cooled off at 7-5 over their last 12, and we've still barely seen the Big Four of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen play together (just three games so far). Allen has missed the last six games as Cleveland tries to hang on to a top-four seed.
|1
|42-27
|9
Timberwolves
|Pretty big win for the Wolves on Tuesday, beating the Suns, the team directly below them in the standings, without Anthony Edwards. That gives them a three-game cushion above the play-in line. The problem is, Edwards could be out for the rest of March.
|1
|42-27
|10
Magic
|Huge win for the Magic over the Heat on Saturday to keep themselves above the playoff line, but following that up with a pair of losses to Atlanta and OKC was a missed opportunity to create some space. Still, just one game separates Orlando from the Heat, though the Magic own the tiebreaker -- so that's effectively two games.
|1
|38-30
|11
Raptors
|Two huge wins for the Raptors over Phoenix and Detroit, in which Brandin Ingram combined for 70 points. The Raptors have climbed back into the No. 5 seed for the time being -- one game up on Orlando with the third and final meeting, which will decide the season tiebreaker, slated for March 29.
|6
|38-29
|12
Hawks
|Make it 10 straight wins for the Hawks. Over that stretch, they register as the league's No. 1 defense and No. 3 offense. And yet, they've moved up just one spot in the standings, from No. 9 to No. 8. And only one of those wins (Orlando on Monday) has come against a plus-.500 team.
|1
|37-31
|13
Clippers
|The loss to San Antonio, which is damn near unbeatable with Wemby in the lineup, was fine. The loss to Sacramento was not. The Clippers have still won seven of their last 10 and have a chance to get right back on track with their next four against New Orleans (twice), Dallas and Milwaukee. Kawhi Leonard might be playing the best basketball of his career, and the early returns on Darius Garland look good.
|1
|34-34
|14
Heat
|The Heat cannot figure out the Magic, who beat them on Saturday and have who dumped them in all five meetings this season. That's a big deal considering the Heat are just one game back of the Magic and currently below the playoff line. The loss to Charlotte on Tuesday didn't help matters.
|3
|38-31
|15
Rockets
|Houston looks bad. There's no other way to put it. Kevin Durant took the blame for Monday's loss to the Lakers, and it's true he didn't play well, particularly down the stretch, but the bigger concern is Houston's complete lack of an offensive plan beyond "try to get it to KD and hope he makes a shot." Losses in four of their last seven, with a big one against the Lakers on Wednesday night that will determine the season tiebreaker.
|--
|41-26
|16
Hornets
|After splitting a four-game road trip, Charlotte opened a seven-game homestand with a win over Miami on Monday. The Hornets are two back of the No. 9 Sixers. They play each other on March 28 to decide the season tiebreaker.
|--
|35-34
|17
Suns
|A four-game winning streak against bad teams has turned into a three-game losing streak against good teams for the Suns, and San Antonio is up next. Phoenix is really scrapping to stay in the fight with a bottom-10 offense and defense over the last six weeks.
|3
|39-30
|18
Pelicans
|New Orleans has won eight of 12. The Hawks are hating this. They own the Pelicans' first-round pick this summer. Dejounte Murray has been on a heater and quietly Zion Williamson is teasing the Pelicans right back into believing he can still become a consistent superstar.
|--
|23-46
|19
Trail Blazers
|Portland has won four of seven thanks to four tanking teams showing up on its schedule. The Warriors are giving the Blazers every chance to pass them in the standings, and they haven't been able to do it.
|1
|33-36
|20
Bulls
|Josh Giddey has been stuffing the stat sheet, and the Bulls have actually won three of their last six. Not that it matters. They have no chance of catching Charlotte for a play-in berth, so all they're really doing is screwing up their lottery math.
|2
|28-40
|21
Warriors
|The Warriors are keeping games close but have been incapable of cashing many of those in with clutch wins. They've lost five of six and are 6-12 since Stephen Curry went out with runner's knee.
|2
|33-35
|22
76ers
|The Sixers are surviving, barely, on feeder fish. They've lost six of 10 and the four wins came against Portland, Brooklyn, Memphis and Utah. They have no chance against good teams with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George all still out.
|1
|37-32
|23
Bucks
|Make it nine losses in 11 games for the Bucks. If the season ended today, the Bucks' pick would have a 17% chance of landing in the top four.
|--
|28-40
|24
Mavericks
|Cooper Flagg went for 27 and 10 in an upset win over Cleveland on Sunday. In the big picture, however, Dallas is playing the tank game masterfully with losses in 20 of its last 24.
|--
|23-46
|25
Kings
|Sacramento has won four of six for some reason. Right now they're inside the bottom three for the max 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, but any more shenanigans like this and they'll be putting a season's worth of good work at risk.
|4
|18-52
|26
Grizzlies
|Make it eight straight losses for the Grizzlies, who, in a full tank at this point, have the good fortune of the league's toughest remaining schedule.
|1
|23-44
|27
Jazz
|At present, Utah has a combined 42% chance of landing a top-four pick in the 2026 draft. There is so much to be excited about for the Jazz next season.
|1
|20-48
|28
Nets
|Brooklyn has lost 14 of 16. If the season ended today the Nets would have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick.
|--
|17-51
|29
Wizards
|Tied with Sacramento for the second-worst record in the loss column. Right on track with 13 straight losses.
|2
|16-52
|30
Pacers
|Two games clear of the Kings for the worst record in the league.
|--
|15-54