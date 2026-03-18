1 Thunder OKC is finally getting healthy. Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso are all back and the defense has been strangling of late. Make it nine wins in a row and 12 of 13. -- 54-15

2 Spurs The Spurs took Denver to the wire without Victor Wembanyama last Thursday. That's their only loss in the past two weeks. With Wemby in the lineup, they've won 18 of their past 19, and over that stretch, they have blasted opponents by 23 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. -- 51-18

3 Lakers It wasn't that long ago that the Lakers couldn't beat a good team to save their life. Now they've won nine of their last 10, and four of those came over the Knicks, Wolves, Nuggets and Rockets. Luka Dončić has been hitting 3s at a clip north of 40% since early January. When that step-back is going for him, he is an entirely different monster, and, by extension, so are the Lakers. 2 43-25

4 Celtics Jayson Tatum continues to fire away in an effort to get his sea legs back as quickly as possible. The efficiency isn't there yet, but he looks better than anyone could've imagined as he's impacting the game all over the floor and within the flow of the offense. A two-point loss to OKC and a loss to the Spurs after Jaylen Brown was ejected early do not affect Boston's standing much. 1 45-23

5 Nuggets The Nuggets have won three of their last five, and the two losses came against the Thunder and Lakers by a combined five points on two daggers by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić. Denver is getting healthy and will be a threat to win the West if the defense can hold up. 1 42-27

6 Knicks Four straight wins after getting swept in L.A., but they haven't been particularly impressive wins over three bad teams in the Jazz, Pacers (twice) and Warriors. I'd like to see Jalen Brunson's shooting efficiency trend up. Mitchell Robinson has been a monster on the offensive glass all year. OG Anunoby continues to be incredible. 2 45-25

7 Pistons Detroit has lost five of its last nine. The four wins have come against three tanking teams in the Wizards, Nets, and Grizzlies, and a Sixers team missing its three best players. Results-wise, it's been the toughest stretch of the season, and the defense hasn't been nearly as dominant of late. 1 49-19

8 Cavaliers The Cavs have cooled off at 7-5 over their last 12, and we've still barely seen the Big Four of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen play together (just three games so far). Allen has missed the last six games as Cleveland tries to hang on to a top-four seed. 1 42-27

9 Timberwolves Pretty big win for the Wolves on Tuesday, beating the Suns, the team directly below them in the standings, without Anthony Edwards. That gives them a three-game cushion above the play-in line. The problem is, Edwards could be out for the rest of March. 1 42-27

10 Magic Huge win for the Magic over the Heat on Saturday to keep themselves above the playoff line, but following that up with a pair of losses to Atlanta and OKC was a missed opportunity to create some space. Still, just one game separates Orlando from the Heat, though the Magic own the tiebreaker -- so that's effectively two games. 1 38-30

11 Raptors Two huge wins for the Raptors over Phoenix and Detroit, in which Brandin Ingram combined for 70 points. The Raptors have climbed back into the No. 5 seed for the time being -- one game up on Orlando with the third and final meeting, which will decide the season tiebreaker, slated for March 29. 6 38-29

12 Hawks Make it 10 straight wins for the Hawks. Over that stretch, they register as the league's No. 1 defense and No. 3 offense. And yet, they've moved up just one spot in the standings, from No. 9 to No. 8. And only one of those wins (Orlando on Monday) has come against a plus-.500 team. 1 37-31

13 Clippers The loss to San Antonio, which is damn near unbeatable with Wemby in the lineup, was fine. The loss to Sacramento was not. The Clippers have still won seven of their last 10 and have a chance to get right back on track with their next four against New Orleans (twice), Dallas and Milwaukee. Kawhi Leonard might be playing the best basketball of his career, and the early returns on Darius Garland look good. 1 34-34

14 Heat The Heat cannot figure out the Magic, who beat them on Saturday and have who dumped them in all five meetings this season. That's a big deal considering the Heat are just one game back of the Magic and currently below the playoff line. The loss to Charlotte on Tuesday didn't help matters. 3 38-31

15 Rockets Houston looks bad. There's no other way to put it. Kevin Durant took the blame for Monday's loss to the Lakers, and it's true he didn't play well, particularly down the stretch, but the bigger concern is Houston's complete lack of an offensive plan beyond "try to get it to KD and hope he makes a shot." Losses in four of their last seven, with a big one against the Lakers on Wednesday night that will determine the season tiebreaker. -- 41-26

16 Hornets After splitting a four-game road trip, Charlotte opened a seven-game homestand with a win over Miami on Monday. The Hornets are two back of the No. 9 Sixers. They play each other on March 28 to decide the season tiebreaker. -- 35-34

17 Suns A four-game winning streak against bad teams has turned into a three-game losing streak against good teams for the Suns, and San Antonio is up next. Phoenix is really scrapping to stay in the fight with a bottom-10 offense and defense over the last six weeks. 3 39-30

18 Pelicans New Orleans has won eight of 12. The Hawks are hating this. They own the Pelicans' first-round pick this summer. Dejounte Murray has been on a heater and quietly Zion Williamson is teasing the Pelicans right back into believing he can still become a consistent superstar. -- 23-46

19 Trail Blazers Portland has won four of seven thanks to four tanking teams showing up on its schedule. The Warriors are giving the Blazers every chance to pass them in the standings, and they haven't been able to do it. 1 33-36

20 Bulls Josh Giddey has been stuffing the stat sheet, and the Bulls have actually won three of their last six. Not that it matters. They have no chance of catching Charlotte for a play-in berth, so all they're really doing is screwing up their lottery math. 2 28-40

21 Warriors The Warriors are keeping games close but have been incapable of cashing many of those in with clutch wins. They've lost five of six and are 6-12 since Stephen Curry went out with runner's knee. 2 33-35

22 76ers The Sixers are surviving, barely, on feeder fish. They've lost six of 10 and the four wins came against Portland, Brooklyn, Memphis and Utah. They have no chance against good teams with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George all still out. 1 37-32

23 Bucks Make it nine losses in 11 games for the Bucks. If the season ended today, the Bucks' pick would have a 17% chance of landing in the top four. -- 28-40

24 Mavericks Cooper Flagg went for 27 and 10 in an upset win over Cleveland on Sunday. In the big picture, however, Dallas is playing the tank game masterfully with losses in 20 of its last 24. -- 23-46

25 Kings Sacramento has won four of six for some reason. Right now they're inside the bottom three for the max 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick, but any more shenanigans like this and they'll be putting a season's worth of good work at risk. 4 18-52

26 Grizzlies Make it eight straight losses for the Grizzlies, who, in a full tank at this point, have the good fortune of the league's toughest remaining schedule. 1 23-44

27 Jazz At present, Utah has a combined 42% chance of landing a top-four pick in the 2026 draft. There is so much to be excited about for the Jazz next season. 1 20-48

28 Nets Brooklyn has lost 14 of 16. If the season ended today the Nets would have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick. -- 17-51

29 Wizards Tied with Sacramento for the second-worst record in the loss column. Right on track with 13 straight losses. 2 16-52