NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks interested in Magic guard Elfrid Payton

The Knicks already have a strong future point guard in Frank Ntilikina, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to shop around for more guards that can shore up their roster. One player they're reportedly looking at is Magic point guard Elfrid Payton. The connection? New York GM Scott Perry is the person who drafted Payton.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Perry is hopeful the Knicks can acquire Payton without giving up Ntilikina. Payton is expected to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and the rebuilding Magic might be willing to part with him for a small return.

The Magic are open for business, and it's no surprise Knicks general manager and former Orlando executive Scott Perry has checked in on his former lottery pick, point guard Elfrid Payton, The Post has learned. According to an NBA source who has spoken to Knicks brass, Perry has interest in reuniting with the 23-year-old Payton at the trade deadline, feeling he can get him at a discount and keep his rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina out of the deal.

How New York approaches the trade deadline should be interesting. Now that Kristaps Porzingis is out for the season, it's unlikely the Knicks will continue their playoff push and instead move forward with long-term plan. Adding a young player like Payton would fit that strategy.

As for how Payton fits with the Knicks, he's solid at penetrating the paint and finding cutters with his vision. However, the Knicks' lack of spacing won't help him much. Payton is a better offensive player than he's given credit for, but he's still not a great jumpshooter and the Knicks' lack of spacing wouldn't do him any favors.