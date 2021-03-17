The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 17-21 overall and 7-11 at home, while the Nets are 27-13 overall and 11-7 on the road. The Nets have won the last two games between the teams.

Brooklyn is favored by three points in the latest Pacers vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234.

Pacers vs. Nets spread: Pacers +3

Pacers vs. Nets over-under: 234 points

Pacers vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -160 Indiana +140

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, 121-106. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points along with six boards. The Pacers have lost three of their past four games. They are four games below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2014-5 season.

Indiana was outrebounded 54-39 by Denver. Domantas Sabonis ranks third in the NBA with 27 double-doubles this season. The Pacers have lost eight of 12 games decided by five points or less this season. Jeremy Lamb (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets beat the New York Knicks 117-112 on Monday. Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, but he is out for this matchup with a groin injury. James Harden had 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, becoming the first player in franchise history to register 20-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 15-plus assists in a game, Brooklyn has win five consecutive games and 13 of 14.

The Nets are on a franchise record seven-game road winning streak. They have also set franchise records for games with 130 points (nine) and 120 points (23). Harden leads the league in assists (11.1) and minutes (37.9) per game.

