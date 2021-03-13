The Detroit Pistons will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 25-13 overall and 14-6 at home, while the Pistons are 10-27 overall and 4-17 on the road. The Pistons won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 9, 122-111.

Brooklyn is favored by 11 points in the latest Nets vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.

Nets vs. Pistons spread: Nets -11

Nets vs. Pistons over-under: 227 points

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets scored a win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, 121-109 at home. Kyrie Irving shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 40 points and eight boards. Brooklyn has won 11 of its last 12 games. Eight of the Nets' wins during that span have been in double digits.

Brooklyn has scored 120-plus points eight times in the last 12 games. Kevin Durant will miss his 11th consecutive game on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Blake Griffin will not make his Nets debut on Saturday. He was released by the Pistons last Saturday. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit fell 105-102 to the Charlotte Hornets.on Thursday Jerami Grant had 32 points and eight rebounds. The Pistons have lost nine of their last 13 games. They have the fewest wins in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons have scored less than 110 points in 10 of their last 13 games. Dennis Smith Jr. (health and safety protocols) will not play on Saturday. Grant scored 32 points in his last matchup with the Nets.

