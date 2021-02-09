The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 5-18 overall and 4-7 at home, while the Nets are 14-11 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Nets won two of the three games between the teams last season.

Pistons vs. Nets spread: Pistons +7

Pistons vs. Nets over-under: 230.5 points

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons lost in overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, 135-129. Jerami Grant, had 32 points and six assists and Delon Wright dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 dimes. Detroit has lost four consecutive games. Wright is questionable for Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.

Josh Jackson scored 28 points vs. the Lakers, the most points by a Detroit reserve this season. Wayne Ellington (calf) is out for Tuesday's game. The Pistons have won seven of their last 10 home games vs, the Nets.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, 124-108. James Harden almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 10 assists, and eight boards. Brooklyn has lost three of its past four games. Landry Shamet scored a season-high 22 points off the bench. A 14-0 Sixers run in the third quarter proved to be decisive.

The Nets missed 26 of 41 3-point attempts vs. Philadelphia. Kyrie Irving is expected to return on Tuesday after missing the Philadelphia matchup because of a finger injury. Kevin Durant (health and safety protocols) remains out.

