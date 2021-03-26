The Detroit Pistons will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 12-31 overall and 7-12 at home, while Brooklyn is 30-15 overall and 13-9 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Brooklyn is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5.

Pistons vs. Nets spread: Pistons +5.5

Pistons vs. Nets over-under: 219.5 points

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons lost 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Jerami Grant had 29 points along with six rebounds. Detroit has lost six of its past eight games. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Saddiq Bey and Wayne Ellington scored 16 points each on Wednesday. The Pistons committed 15 turnovers vs. the Pacers, nine in the second quarter. They remained within six points at halftime, though, and had a chance to tie or go ahead in the final minute but could not get ahead of Indiana. Hamidou Diallo, who had been out with a groin injury, will make his Detroit debut on Friday.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets were thumped by the Jazz on Wednesday, 118-88. Brooklyn is 2-2 in its last four games after winning six in a row. The Nets went down big early as they trailed by 21 points in the first quarter. James Harden missed the game with a sore neck, and Kyrie Irving was out due to personal reasons. Kevin Durant remained out with a hamstring injury.

Harden is questionable for Friday's game, while Irving and Durant will be out. Landry Shamet (ankle) is also out. Alize Johnson, who was signed to a 10-day contract by the Nets on Monday, double-doubled on 23 points and 15 rebounds on Wednesday. The Nets had won a franchise record nine consecutive road games before losing at Utah.

How to make Pistons vs. Nets picks

