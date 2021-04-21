Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 24-34 overall and 14-15 at home, while Brooklyn is 39-19 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Raptors have won 10 straight home games vs. the Nets.

Toronto is favored by four-points in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -4

Raptors vs. Nets over-under: 229 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Toronto -165, Brooklyn +145



What you need to know about the Raptors



The Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, 112-106. Chris Boucher shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. Toronto has won three consecutive games. The Raptors are a half-game behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors won the first game between the teams this season on Feb. 5, 123-117. Toronto has lost six of nine games vs. Atlantic Division teams this season. Paul Watson (knee) is out for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn topped the New Orleans Pelicans 134-129 on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving had 32 points and eight assists. The Nets are a half-game behind the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has won two of its last three games.

The Nets' last won on the road against Toronto in February of 2015. Kevin Durant (thigh) missed Tuesday's game and is expected to miss Wednesday's contest as well. James Harden is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

