The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 8-8 overall and 2-3 at home, while Denver is 9-7 overall and 5-2 on the road. Denver is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets spread: Mavericks +1.5

Mavericks vs. Nuggets over-under: 223.5 points

Mavericks vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -125, Mavericks +105



What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets ultimately prevailed in double overtime this past Saturday in a 120-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. Denver's Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double with 29 points and a career-high 22 rebounds along with six dimes. Jamal Murray had 26 points and six rebounds. The Nuggets have won three consecutive games and four of their past five.

The Nuggets totaled 65 rebounds vs. Phoenix, the most in a game in the NBA so far this season. Jokic has 16 double-doubles through the first 16 games of the season, tied for the league lead. He is one of five players since 1976 to go 16-for-16. Denver has lost 12 of the last 23 road meetings at Dallas.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks were trampled by the Houston Rockets on Saturday, 133-108. The Mavericks have now lost four of their last six games. Dallas was down 104-83 at the end of the third quarter. Luka Doncic had 26 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanović scored 15 points each. Marjanović added 12 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

Dallas was out-rebounded by Houston 52-36. The Mavericks missed 20-of-25 three-point attempts. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) was rested on Saturday. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson and Dwight Powell remain out due to health and safety protocols.

