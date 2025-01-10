We've got an exciting NBA matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Denver Nuggets will host the Brooklyn Nets. Denver is 21-15 overall and 11-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 13-24 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Nuggets defeated the Nets, 144-139, in overtime in Brooklyn on Oct. 29 for their fourth straight win over the Nets.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are favored by 15 points in the latest Nets vs. Nuggets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 219 points. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Nets spread: Nuggets -15

Nuggets vs. Nets over/under: 219 points

Nuggets vs. Nets money line: Nuggets: -1205, Nets: +747

BRK: The Nets are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last four games as the road underdog

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games

Why the Nets can cover

Although the Nets enter with six losses over their last seven games, they lost by 14 points or fewer in three of those contests, including two losses by fewer than 10 points, so they've remained competitive despite their struggles. The Nets have received contributions throughout their lineup with four different leading scorers over their last four games, most recently with Noah Clowney scoring 29 points against the Pistons on Wednesday. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft played a season-high 37 minutes, and after that scoring output, he may receive more playing time and continue to produce for Brooklyn.

The Nuggets are just 2-2 ATS when favored by more than 10 points this season, so a large spread doesn't simply mean they'll easily cover the margin. Denver is 5-2 over its last seven games but only two of those victories came by more than 13 points. The Nets played Denver tough in their first matchup of the season, resulting in an overtime loss, so this spread may be large enough for the Nets to cover the margin.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are coming off a 126-103 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday despite Nikola Jokic (illness) out of the lineup. The reigning NBA MVP and three-time award winner is questionable for Friday, but Denver has proven the ability to dominate even without him. However, if the 29-year-old center averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game is active, that would certainly provide a lift. Jokic leads the NBA in scoring while ranking second in assists and third in rebounds this season.

Jamal Murray had 21 points and nine assists against the Clippers as one of six Nuggets to finish with at least 12 points in a balanced scoring effort. The Nets will be without key players including Cameron Thomas (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (ankle) and D'Angelo Russell (shin) as with or without Jokic, Denver may be too talented for the injury-plagued Nets lineup to keep close with.

