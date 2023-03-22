The Denver Nuggets will try to maintain their lead atop the Western Conference standings when they face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Denver is coming off a 108-102 win over Brooklyn and is wrapping up a five-game road trip. Washington has dropped six of its last seven games, including a 122-112 loss at Orlando on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Denver is favored by 7 points in the latest Wizards vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.

Wizards vs. Nuggets spread: Wizards +7

Wizards vs. Nuggets over/under: 227 points

Wizards vs. Nuggets money line: Washington +228, Denver -285

Why the Wizards can cover

Denver is wrapping up a five-game road trip and has been in its worst form of the season, losing five of its last seven games. The Nuggets were favored in four of those five losses, with three of those spreads being at least nine points. They have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games and have covered twice in their last six games at Washington.

The Wizards are 2.5 games back of Chicago for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, making this a must-win game. Shooting guard Bradley Beal leads Washington with 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, while center Kristaps Porzingis is adding 22.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Porzingis missed Saturday's game against Sacramento due to an illness, but he returned to score a game-high 30 points on Tuesday.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Washington has lost three straight games and six of its last seven, giving up more than its defensive scoring average (113.6) for the fifth time during that stretch on Tuesday. The Nuggets might be wrapping up a lengthy road trip, but they have had multiple days off since their last outing. Meanwhile, Washington is getting set for the second leg of a back-to-back and is playing without third-leading scorer Kyle Kuzma (ankle).

Denver star Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go along with 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 141-128 win over Washington on Dec. 14. Michael Porter Jr. had a game-high 28 points in Sunday's win over Brooklyn, and he did not play the last time the Nuggets faced Washington. The Nuggets have won seven of their last eight games against Southeast Division opponents, and the Wizards have only covered the spread once in their last six games.

