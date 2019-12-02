Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 2 predictions from advanced computer

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 6-13 overall and 3-9 at home, while Indiana is 12-7 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Grizzlies snapped a six-game losing streak on Sunday. The Pacers' five-game win streak came to an end on Saturday. Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over Minnesota on Sunday, 115-107. Dillon Brooks had 26 points. Bruno Caboclo had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, who leads the team with 18.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. He was out because of a back injury.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 65-65 at halftime, but Indiana was not quite Philadelphia's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Pacers fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 119-116. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Malcolm Brogdon, who had 28 points and six assists.

T.J. Warren's 29 points was his second-highest output of the season. He is averaging 23.5 over the last four games. These teams last met on Nov. 25, as Warren scored 26 points in a 126-114 Pacers victory.

