Pelicans vs. Hornets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 4-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while New Orleans is 1-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Pelicans have won seven of the last 10 games straight up but the Charlotte and New Orleans have split the last 10 games played head-to-head against the spread. However, both teams lost superstars during the offseason with the Pelicans trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers and Kemba Walker signing with the Celtics in free agency, so both franchises are rebuilding. New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5.

Charlotte took a tough 108-87 loss to Boston on Thursday. Point guard Terry Rozier had a tough game with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court. However, the Hornets had won three games in a row prior to Thursday's loss and scoring versatility has been key to their success on the year. Charlotte has six players averaging in double-figures, including rookie P.J. Washington, who has looked impressive thus far. Washington is shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to Toronto 122-104 on Friday. New Orleans was down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. With Zion Williamson rehabbing from knee surgery, the Pelicans haven't gotten much scoring outside of Brandon Ingram. The 22-year-old is averaging 26.0 points per game on the season and shooting 52.7 percent from the floor, but nobody else playing more than 23 minutes per night is shooting better than 42.5 percent from the floor. However, the Pelicans have managed to make up for that at times by working hard on the offensive glass, ranking ninth in the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (23.9).

