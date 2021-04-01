The Orlando Magic will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 21-25 overall and 14-11 at home, while the Magic are 16-31 overall and 6-16 on the road. The Magic have won the last four games between the teams.

New Orleans is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5.

Pelicans vs. Magic spread: Pelicans -8.5

Pelicans vs. Magic over-under: 217.5 points

Pelicans vs. Magic money line: New Orleans -380, Orlando +310

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans beat the Boston Celtics 115-109 on Monday. Zion Williamson had 28 points along with eight rebounds. He will not play on Thursday because of a thumb injury. The Pelicans have won four of their past five games. They shot .500 from the field and .516 from three-point range against the Celtics.

Lonzo Ball (hip) has been ruled out of Thursday's game, while Brandon Ingram (toe) is listed as doubtful. The Pelicans come into Thursday's game with the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.7. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 14.1 points over his last 11 games.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando stunned the Los Angeles Clippers with a 103-96 win on Tuesday. The Magic overcame a 51-37 halftime deficit in the victory. Chuma Okeke (18 points) was the top scorer for Orlando. The Magic outscored the Clippers in the final quarter, 33-23.

The Magic had lost 13 of 15 games before the win over the Clippers. Orlando snapped a seven-game road losing streak on Tuesday. The Magic have only been able to knock down 43.1 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

