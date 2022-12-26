The Indiana Pacers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 20-12 overall and 13-4 at home, while the Pacers are 17-16 overall and 8-9 on the road. Indiana won 129-122 when these two played in November, but the teams have split the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.5.

Pelicans vs. Pacers spread: Pelicans -3.5

Pelicans vs. Pacers over/under: 234.5 points

Pelicans vs. Pacers money line: New Orleans -170, Indiana +143

What you need to know about the Pelicans

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 128-125 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Small forward Trey Murphy III and power forward Jaxson Hayes were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five boards and the latter had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Veteran CJ McCollum added 17 points along with a team-high of 11 assists. The former Blazer will be heavily relied on again with the litany of injuries New Orleans is dealing with. Zion Williamson (reconditioning) is doubtful, while Brandon Ingram (toe) is out, potentially robbing the Pelicans of their two leading scorers. Also on New Orleans' injury report are Herbert Jones, who is out due to health and safety protocols, and Larry Nance Jr., who is questionable with an Achilles' injury.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Speaking of close games: the Pacers skirted by the Miami Heat 111-108 this past Friday thanks to a clutch 33-foot three from Tyrese Haliburton with two seconds left to play. Haliburton continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 10-for-16 from downtown and finishing with 43 points and seven assists.

Haliburton is having an All-Star-caliber season by averaging 20.7 points, an NBA-high 10.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Another Pacer who could get league recognition this year is Bennedict Mathurin, who is one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year. Mathurin ranks second amongst rookies with 17.2 PPG despite starting just two games. Starting power forward Jalen Smith (ankle) is questionable while wing Aaron Nesmith is also questionable with an ankle injury.

