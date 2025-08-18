The Toronto Raptors have added responsibilities to general manager Bobby Webster in lieu of naming a new president of basketball operations, the team announced on Monday. Webster takes over many of the roles that fell under Masai Ujiri, who was fired in June. The team declared that they would not appoint a new team president at this time.

Webster, 40, has been with the Raptors since he was hired by Ujiri in 2013. Prior to becoming the general manager, Webster worked under Ujiri as the vice president of basketball management and strategy and the assistant general manager.

Webster was part of the front office that built an NBA champion in the 2018-19 season, but the results have tailed off since then. The Raptors have made the playoffs just once in the last five years, including an active three-year postseason drought.

"Going through this comprehensive process this summer and meeting with external candidates played a critical role in arriving at this decision as it made clear that we already have the right person leading the Raptors in-house," Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's president and CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. "When we weighed the many considerations, including roster construction, team culture and competitive landscape, it made perfect sense to officially hand the team to Bobby and give him the time and support to allow his plan to develop.

"After spending time together this summer in Las Vegas, I was very impressed by Bobby's leadership style, his rapport with the players and staff, his reputation with his peers across the league and -- especially and importantly -- his vision for the Raptors. This team is his, now, to lead and I know we all look forward to what comes next."

Webster will now be tasked with getting Toronto back on track following a 30-52 campaign. The Raptors just selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, so the team will rely on him, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley to reverse the fortunes of the franchise.