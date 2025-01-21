We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will host the Orlando Magic. Toronto is 10-32 overall and 9-13 at home, while Orlando is 23-21 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Magic have won each of the last five meetings, including a 106-97 road victory on Jan. 3. The Raptors are 22-18-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Magic are 23-21 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Orlando is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 136-99 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Magic spread: Raptors +1.5

Raptors vs. Magic over/under: 214.5 points

Raptors vs. Magic money line: Raptors: +101, Magic: -120

Raptors vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raptors vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Raptors can cover



Last Friday, the Raptors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 130-112, despite a balanced offensive effort throughout their roster. Seven players scored in double-figures, including all five starters, and RJ Barrett led the way with 21 points and 10 assists. Scottie Barnes almost recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks as he continues stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Toronto has the second-best spread record in the Eastern Conference, and it hosting this game gives it a monumental spread advantage over the Magic. The Raptors are 14-7-1 ATS at home, covering at a 66% clip, while Orlando is just 9-13 versus the spread on the road, or covering just 40% of the time. The Raptors also get to face an Orlando team beset by injuries as four of the Magic's five leading scorers have been ruled out for tonight's game, including Franz Wagner (reconditioning) and Jalen Suggs (back). See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Magic can cover



Meanwhile, the Magic fell on Sunday, 113-100, to the Denver Nuggets despite an all-around game from Wendell Carter Jr. as he battled three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic. Carter produced 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, and Orlando also got a strong showing from its reserves. The Magic bench combined for 41 points, while Denver's second-unit had just 27 points.

Despite being undermanned, Orlando still has the key components to its elite defense as the Magic allow the fewest made 3-pointers per game, and also give up the fewest offensive rebounds per night. Overall, Orlando ranks second in points allowed per game and in defensive rating. The team also holds the recent series history over Toronto, winning each of their last four meetings by at least nine points each. Orlando is also a strong 16-9 ATS as a favorite, covering in 64% of games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-99 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.