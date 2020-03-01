Raptors vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 40-19 overall and 23-7 at home, while Toronto is 42-17 overall and 19-8 on the road. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Nuggets are 33-26 against the spread this season, while the Raptors are 28-28-3 against the number in 2019-20. Denver is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Raptors vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Raptors spread: Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets vs. Raptors over-under: 218 points

Nuggets vs. Raptors money line: Denver -165, Toronto +142

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors came close Friday, but ultimately could not overcome Charlotte in a 99-96 defeat. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points in the loss, with Norman Powell adding 22, Kyle Lowry chipping in 21 and OG Anunoby delivering 16. Siakam leads Toronto in scoring at 23.7 points per game, with Lowry adding 19.2 and Fred VanVleet going for 17.6 points per contest.

Despite their most recent setback, the Raptors will enter Sunday's contest confident they can secure a victory on the road. That's because Toronto has won 17 of its last 20 games, and the Raptors are 10-1 in their last 11 road games.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver was overwhelmed by the Clippers 132-103 on Friday. Nikola Jokic scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jerami Grant came off the bench for 20 points, and Will Barton chipped in 18 points. Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring at 20.8 points per game and in rebounding, averaging 10 boards per contest. Jamal Murray adds 18.7 points per game, and he's scored 20 or more points in six of his last nine outings.

In addition, Denver is 12-3 in its last 15 home games against Toronto. Plus, the Nuggets are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 meetings against the Raptors.

