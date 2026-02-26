A cross-conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule has the Orlando Magic hosting the Houston Rockets. Orlando (31-26) is coming off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles teams, most recently defeating the Lakers, 110-109, on Tuesday. Houston is also coming off back-to-back victories and knocked off Sacramento, 128-97, on Wednesday. Franz Wagner (ankle) remains out for Orlando, with Jalen Suggs (back) questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Houston has won each of the last four matchups, including a 117-113 overtime win in Nov. 2025. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Rockets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5. Before making any Rockets vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Rockets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Rockets spread Rockets -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Magic vs. Rockets over/under: 215.5 points Magic vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -138, Magic +116 Magic vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Rockets streaming: Prime Video

Top Rockets vs. Magic predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Magic vs. Rockets 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (215.5 points). This series has heavily leaned over in recent years with the Over posting a 10-5-1 record across their last 16 matchups. Five of the last seven meetings in Orlando have eclipsed the total, and even their November matchup in Houston was a high-scoring affair with 230 points as the Over was reached.

Each of Houston's last two games of this season have surpassed the total, while the Over is 4-1 over Orlando's last five home contests. A total of 11 players are projected to score more than 9 points, with five of them surpassing 17 points. Thus, the Over hits with points to spare as SportsLine's advanced model calls for 228 points. The Over hits in 64.7% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

How to make Magic vs. Rockets picks

It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Rockets vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?