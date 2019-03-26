Rockets vs. Bucks odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from computer model on 65-48 run

The Houston Rockets will look to keep the pressure on the top teams in the Western Conference when they travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to face the Bucks. The Rockets (47-27) trail Golden State by 3.5 games and Denver by three with eight games remaining in the regular season. The Bucks (55-19), meanwhile, will try to sweep the season series from Houston for the first time since 1999-2000. Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the Bucks lead the all-time series 68-58. Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 224, down three from the opener. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Bucks vs. Rockets picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 24 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 268-206 record on all top-rated picks, returning over $4,700 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 24 on a strong 65-48 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Rockets vs. Bucks. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also generated a pick against the spread that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bucks have been dominant at home, going 30-6 at Fiserv Forum, tied with Denver for the best home record in the league. Milwaukee, which is 18-9 against the West, is also a league-high 36 games over .500. The Bucks are led by MVP-candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 127-105 victory over Cleveland on Sunday.

Another potential headache for the Rockets will be center Brook Lopez, who has scored in double-figures in 12 of his last 13 games. Over his last five games, he's averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 assists, while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

But just because Milwaukee has been dominant this season doesn't guarantee it will cover the Rockets vs. Bucks spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Rockets have had Milwaukee's number over the past few years. Although the Bucks won the first meeting this season, Houston has won eight of the last 11 in the series, including both meetings in 2017-18.

There may not be a player any hotter than Harden, who needs just two more 3-pointers to pass Jason Kidd (1,988) for ninth most in NBA history. Harden scored a whopping 61 points against the Spurs last Friday. That's the second time he's scored 61 this season and he's had eight games of at least 50 points this season. Over the past four games, Harden is averaging 44.3.

Who wins Bucks vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Rockets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.