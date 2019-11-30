Rockets vs. Hawks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 30 predictions from proven simulation

The Houston Rockets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 12-6 overall and 7-2 at home, while Atlanta is 4-15 overall and 2-8 on the road. Despite their struggles, the Hawks have covered in four of their last six and are now 9-10 against the spread for the season. The Rockets have covered in nine of their last 12 after opening the season 0-6 against the spread. Houston is favored by 14 points in the latest Rockets vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over Miami on Wednesday, winning 117-108. Houston's shooting guard James Harden was one of the most active players for the squad as he shot 7-for-17 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five dimes and six boards. Harden leads the league in scoring again, averaging 37.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his first season in Houston. Unfortunately for the Rockets, Clint Capela is expected to miss Saturday's game with an illness.

Meanwhile, Atlanta fell 105-104 to the Pacers in its last outing. Point guard Trae Young did his best for Atlanta, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 47 percent of the total) and six assists. Young is doing his best to carry a Hawks roster that doesn't have much secondary scoring ability with John Collins suspended. Young is averaging 27.9 points and 8.4 assists per game for the season and he'll likely have to carry another heavy load on Saturday.

