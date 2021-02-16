On Monday, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green expressed his frustration with the NBA in terms of how players are traded and how that process is done. The comments came after the Warriors game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Andre Drummond was pulled from the lineup as Cleveland reportedly seeks out a trade for the veteran. The comments also bring up the current situation with Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons.

Here are Green's full comments:

David Samson said on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson:"

"Misguided is how I want to describe what took place last night with Draymond Green ... What he was talking about and his reasoning was so misguided."

"When you speak about something ... misguided conversation can be purposeful or accidental," Samson continues, noting that purposeful is done to make a point, even though you know it's wrong and accidental is easily fixable. Green is a mixture of both, according to the podcast host.

"He calls out the NBA in a way you don't often hear. Shows a level of frustration that is not often manifested," he said.

Confused about the entire thing, Samson says, "What the hell is he talking about?"

Samson said teams do not have to present their plans to player. "Teams do not have a requirement to tell players when they are playing, if they are playing. They simply don't."

Green is upset that teams and players are not treated the same by the NBA, but Samson says there is a different understanding and strategy when it comes to teams.

Looking towards the future, discussing the similar situation that both Drummond and Blake Griffin are in, Samson says he doesn't see either of them being traded.

"They will not both be traded. I guarantee it," the podcast host says.