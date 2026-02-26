The San Antonio Spurs look to extend their winning streak to 11 games when they take on the struggling Brooklyn Nets in a key NBA matchup on Thursday night. San Antonio is coming off a 110-107 win at Toronto on Wednesday, while Brooklyn dropped a 123-114 decision to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Spurs (42-16), who lead the Southwest Division, are 20-10 on the road this season. The Nets (15-42), who have lost five in a row, are 8-20 on their home court.

Tip-off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time series 77-29, including wins in each of the last four meetings. The Spurs are a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Nets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Nets 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Nets spread: San Antonio -12.5 at DraftKings Spurs vs. Nets over/under: 224.5 points Spurs vs. Nets money line: San Antonio -699, Brooklyn +497 Spurs vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Nets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Nets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Nets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5). The Over has hit in two of the past four head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 San Antonio games, and in six of the last nine Brooklyn games. The Spurs are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Nets, meanwhile, are 2-8 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama to score 21.9 points on average and be one of seven San Antonio players to score 9.6 or more points. The Nets' Michael Porter Jr., meanwhile, is projected to have 23.2 points as five Brooklyn players score 10.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 229 points.

How to make Nets vs. Spurs picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Spurs vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?