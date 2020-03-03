Spurs vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 21-39 overall and 9-19 at home, while San Antonio is 25-34 overall and 10-20 on the road. The Spurs have lost three of their past four games. The Hornets have won two of their past three.

San Antonio is favored by three points in the latest Hornets vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 211.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Spurs spread: Hornets +3

Hornets vs. Spurs over-under: 211.5 points

Hornets vs. Spurs money line: Charlotte 128, San Antonio -149

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, falling 93-85. Miles Bridges had a tough game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. The Hornets did become the first opponent to hold Milwaukee under 100 points this season.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they lost 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers. Patty Mills put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points. Trey Lyles had 20 points.

Jakob Poeltl is expected to miss at least two weeks with a knee injury. LaMarcus Aldridge is also expected to miss his fourth consecutive game Tuesday with a shoulder injury.

Charlotte fell 114-90 against San Antonio the last time the two teams met in February.

How to make Hornets vs. Spurs picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Hornets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.