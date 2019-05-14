Steph and Seth Curry facing off in Western Conference Finals presents unique problem for parents

With the Trail Blazers and the Warriors playing in the Western Conference Finals, there's an interesting sub-matchup at play as well: Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will be playing on opposite sides in the conference finals, which presents a fun dilemma for Dell and Sonya Curry: Who to root for?

If you absolutely have to choose, the answer is probably easy: It would be cool to see two of your kids get rings. But it's not that simple when they're facing off.

"It's going to be fun," Dell Curry said, per ESPN. "It's going to lessen our travel schedule. That's the biggest thing. We've been traveling quite a bit. It's been fun, it's been tiresome, but it's about ready to get real now.

"It's a first experience for all of us," he continued. "Biggest thing is we are trying to decide who represents who."

The parents will apparently be splitting which colors they wear on a nightly basis, but Sonya has a way to make sure it's done fairly.

"We are flipping a coin every game," she told ESPN.

And even though it'll be tough to watch initially, there is a bright side.

"One of them might go home," Sonya said. "But we're going to the championship!"

That's a good way to look at it, but in the meantime, it's going to be a tough series for the Currys. The Warriors are looking for their third straight title and their fifth straight Finals appearance, while the Blazers try to play spoiler.