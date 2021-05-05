The Phoenix Suns will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 36-30 overall and 20-11 at home, while the Suns are 47-18 overall and 22-9 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on March 30, 117-110.

The latest Hawks vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook have this game as a pick 'em, and the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Suns:

Hawks vs. Suns spread: Pick 'Em

Hawks vs. Suns over-under: 228.5 points

Hawks vs. Suns money line: Atlanta -115, Phoenix -105



What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks' beat Portland on Monday 123-114. Danilo Gallinari shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and eight rebounds. He finished one short of his career high in threes and scored 23 points in the first half. Atlanta is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and is 1.5 games behind the fourth spot.

The Hawks will be aiming for a third consecutive win on Wednesday. They made 20 of 41 3-point attempts on Monday. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix coasted past the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, 134-118. Chris Paul posted a double-double on 23 points and 16 assists along with six boards. The Suns are tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix has won five consecutive games.

Devin Booker scored 31 points on Tuesday even though he missed five of six 3-point attempts. He has scored 30-plus points in five of his past six games. Jae Crowder (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game.

How to make Hawks vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Suns spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.