The Phoenix Suns (7-1) and the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) play in a Western Conference showdown on Friday night. The Suns roll into this game on a six-game win streak. On Wednesday, Phoenix edged out the Miami Heat 115-112. Meanwhile, the Mavs have won two of their last three games. On Nov. 6, Dallas dominated the Chicago Bulls en route to a 119-99 win. Bradley Beal (elbow) is probable for the Suns. The Mavs have ruled out Dante Exum (wrist), Dereck Lively II (shoulder) and P.J. Washington (knee), while Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is doubtful.

Tip-off from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Dallas is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100). Before locking in any Suns vs. Mavericks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Mavs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -3

Suns vs. Mavericks over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -116, Phoenix +114

PHO: The Suns are 7-1 ATS this season

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-3 ATS this season

Suns vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Suns vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is one of the top playmakers in the NBA. Doncic plays at a calming pace and uses his court vision to get his teammates involved. The five-time All-Star ranks fifth in the NBA in points (28.6) and sixth in assists (8.1) with 8.1 rebounds. He scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games. On Nov. 4 against the Pacers, Doncic had 34 points, 15 assists and made four threes.

Guard Kyrie Irving is a crafty ball handler and shot-creator on the floor. Irving can get a bucket from all three levels with ease. The Duke product logs 23 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games. On Nov. 4 against the Pacers, Irving had 27 points, five boards and four assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is an effortless scorer for the Suns. Durant's offensive arsenal is diverse and makes him a mismatch for any defender. The Texas product is seventh in the NBA in scoring (27.8) with 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Durant has totaled 30-plus points in five of his last seven games. In Wednesday's win over the Heat, the 36-year-old had 32 points and eight boards.

Guard Devin Booker is another three-level scorer. Booker has great footwork and thrives in the mid-range area. The 28-year-old averages 24.4 points, four rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. The four-time All-Star has also dished out at least six assists in four straight games. On Nov. 2 versus the Portland Trail Blazers, Booker had 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Suns vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Mavericks on Friday, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Mavericks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.