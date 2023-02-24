The Phoenix Suns will return from the All-Star break when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Phoenix won five of its final seven games before going on the break, moving to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Oklahoma City is on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to Utah in overtime on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is favored by 7 points in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model exits the NBA All-Star break on a stunning 55-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Thunder money line: Phoenix -305, Oklahoma City +240

Suns vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is entering the second half of the season with some momentum after getting off to a disappointing start to the campaign. The Suns have star guard Devin Booker back from a hamstring injury, which allowed them to win 11 of their final 15 games prior to the All-Star break. They are also getting closer to having Kevin Durant (knee) available, but he will not play on Friday night.

Booker leads the Suns with 26.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while big man Deandre Ayton is adding 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds. They are facing an Oklahoma City team that is playing on the road for the second day in a row after losing to Utah in overtime on Thursday night. Phoenix has covered the spread in 10 of its last 15 games, including six of its last nine at home.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City held a nine-point lead over Utah in the fourth quarter on Thursday before eventually losing in overtime, but fatigue should not be too much of an issue after having the previous week off. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer in overtime, finished with 39 points against the Jazz. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists, picking up where he left off in the first half of the season.

Josh Giddey posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Luguentz Dort also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Phoenix will have to knock off some rust after having sat for the past week-plus, and double-digit scorer Cameron Payne is questionable to play due to a foot injury. Oklahoma City is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games against Phoenix, and it has covered in four of its last five games overall.

How to make Thunder vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Suns vs. Thunder spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.