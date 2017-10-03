The Flagrant Two Podcast: Raja Bell

In this episode: Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss Russell Westbrook's extension and the future of the Thunder, whether Paul George will stay next summer, how Carmelo Anthony fits (1:00), the Cavs' decision to go to small-ball lineup (12:35) and Klay Thompson possibly taking less to stay with the Warriors. Then former NBA player and Cleveland Cavaliers executive Raja Bell joins the show (23:04) to talk all things Cavaliers (23:40), including Kevin Love at the five and how Dwyane Wade fits. They also get into who the next team up is in the Eastern Conference (40:24), how long the new-look Celtics will take to gel (44:20) and whether or not we'll see protests in the NBA this season (49:30).

